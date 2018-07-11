Rays' Brendan McKay: Begins rehab assignment
McKay (oblique) went 0-for-3 with a HBP for Tampa Bay's rookie Gulf Coast League team Monday as part of a rehab assignment.
McKay was sidelined in mid-June due to tightness in his right oblique muscle. It looks like he's making progress, but it's not clear when the first baseman/pitcher will begin pitching again as well.
