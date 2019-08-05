McKay is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Rays have taken advantage of McKay's minor-league options to shuttle him in and out of the rotation when the team has lighter schedules, but he'll stick around with the big club for the foreseeable future with ace Blake Snell on the mend from elbow surgery. McKay has looked like a serviceable mid-rotation arm through his first five turns, posting a 4.38 ERA (3.53 FIP) to go with a strong 22.6 K-BB%.

