Rays' Brendan McKay: Candidate for promotion
McKay could be recalled from Triple-A Durham to pitch either Wednesday or Thursday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay has yet to reveal it's pitching plans for the rest of the week, though McKay appears to be firmly in the mix for a promotion. He's started four games this season in the majors, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 18 punchouts over 19.1 frames.
