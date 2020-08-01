McKay has been cleared to return after a positive COVID-19 test wiped out his entire summer camp and began throwing at the Rays' alternate training site Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It hadn't been previously revealed that McKay's absence was due to COVID-19, though it followed the same pattern as several other players who had tested positive. He threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, so it's likely still quite some time before he's built up to a starter's workload, though the creative Rays could use him in other ways before he's ready to pitch deep into games. It's not yet clear when he's expected to be activated.