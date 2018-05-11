McKay fired six scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit and struck out seven in Low-A Bowling Green's win over Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

The emerging two-way prospect needed just 54 pitches to complete his six frames, Paul Taylor of the team's official site reports. The six innings also marked McKay's longest stint in a game thus far, and the performance lowered his ERA to a sparkling 1.09 over six starts. McKay is holding his own with the bat as well, as he's slashing .262/.483/.344 with two doubles, a home run, 16 RBI, 26 walks and 12 runs over 87 plate appearances.