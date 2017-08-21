Rays' Brendan McKay: Continues impressive run at Hudson Valley
McKay fired three shutout innings for Low-A Hudson Valley on Sunday and has yet to be scored upon in 11 innings, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays' 2017 first-round pick and two-way prospect continues to impress as a pitcher, even as he's struggled at the plate. McKay is slashing just .188/.305/.363 over 23 games, although he has slugged four home runs and has driven in 14 runs. The organization is expected to evaluate the 21-year-old's overall performance as both a hitter and pitcher at the end of the season in order to chart his course for the offseason and beyond.
