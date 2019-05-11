McKay (2-0) fired five scoreless innings in Double-A Montgomery's win over Biloxi on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader, allowing three hits and three walks but recording seven strikeouts.

McKay had already racked up 40 whiffs over 24.2 innings coming into the contest, and his seven strikeouts Friday vaulted him into the Southern League lead. The surging two-way prospect fired 56 of 85 pitches for strikes against the Shuckers while lowering his ERA to 1.82 and WHIP to 0.88. As much success as he's enjoyed on the mound, McKay has had a rougher go of it at the plate, with Andrew Battifarano of MiLB.com reporting his slash line stands at .164/.254/.180 with a double and seven RBI across 18 games.