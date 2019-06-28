The Rays officially selected McKay's contract Friday ahead of his major-league debut Saturday against the Rangers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Reports of the top prospect's callup surfaced Thursday night and the Rays have since confirmed that McKay will make his first big-league start Saturday opposite Adrian Sampson. As Toribio noted earlier in the day Friday, manager Kevin Cash told MLB Network Radio that the team will go "start-by-start" in deciding exactly how long McKay will be with the major-league team. McKay posted video-game numbers at Double-A and carried a lot of that success over to Triple-A Durham (28 percent strikeout rate, 2.88 FIP in 25 innings). We like his chances of sticking around.