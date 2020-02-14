Rays' Brendan McKay: Converting to standard schedule
McKay will pitch on a standard five-day schedule this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Most of McKay's outings in his rookie season came with at least one extra day of rest. His 5.14 ERA in 498 innings didn't exactly impress, but both his 25.9 percent strikeout rate and 7.4 percent walk rate were strong. Manager Kevin Cash also noted Friday that while the two-way player would continue to work on his hitting, his priority this spring is getting ready to pitch.
