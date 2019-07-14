Rays' Brendan McKay: Could rejoin rotation over weekend
McKay could be recalled from Triple-A Durham to start one of the Rays' three games against the White Sox next weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After being optioned to Durham following his final start before the All-Star break, McKay rejoined the big club as the 26th man and starter for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles. Despite blanking the Orioles over five innings in a no-decision, he was sent back to Triple-A afterwards, but the transaction was merely a means to afford the Rays some more roster flexibility in the short term. McKay will now be subject to the normal 10-day wait period in the minors before he's eligible to return to the majors, but the Rays could bring him back over the weekend if the team needs to place a player on the 10-day injured list at any point in the near future. Even if a corresponding IL move isn't made, McKay should be back with the big club when the 10 days are up and slot into the rotation next week. Manager Kevin Cash said he wasn't certain whether McKay would serve as a designated hitter or simply focus exclusively on pitching while he's in Durham.
More News
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Sent down after doubleheader•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Stellar outing against O's•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Called up prior to Saturday's start•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Will start Saturday•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Sent down over break•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Decent outing in second start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.