McKay could be recalled from Triple-A Durham to start one of the Rays' three games against the White Sox next weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After being optioned to Durham following his final start before the All-Star break, McKay rejoined the big club as the 26th man and starter for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles. Despite blanking the Orioles over five innings in a no-decision, he was sent back to Triple-A afterwards, but the transaction was merely a means to afford the Rays some more roster flexibility in the short term. McKay will now be subject to the normal 10-day wait period in the minors before he's eligible to return to the majors, but the Rays could bring him back over the weekend if the team needs to place a player on the 10-day injured list at any point in the near future. Even if a corresponding IL move isn't made, McKay should be back with the big club when the 10 days are up and slot into the rotation next week. Manager Kevin Cash said he wasn't certain whether McKay would serve as a designated hitter or simply focus exclusively on pitching while he's in Durham.