Manager Kevin Cash said Monday that McKay (shoulder) could return to game action this week after his live batting practice went well Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

McKay has been dealing with shoulder stiffness for most of spring training, but he's been able to ease back into throwing activities and could be on track to make his 2020 debut in the Grapefruit League in the near future. The southpaw is reportedly "chomping at the bit" to return to game action, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rays use some caution in order to prevent a more serious injury.