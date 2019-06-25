Rays' Brendan McKay: Could see majors soon
McKay, who is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across his first five appearances with Triple-A Durham, could make his major-league debut by mid-July, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times estimates.
Topkin was responding to a question on Twitter about how soon McKay might be called up to the big-league club, and he emphasized that his prediction of the promising southpaw making his majors debut no sooner than a July 13 doubleheader against the Orioles was squarely speculation on his part for the time being. However, the prognosis isn't necessarily unrealistic, considering McKay's mastery over Triple-A bats thus far and Monday's announcement that Tyler Glasnow (forearm) will now be shut down from any throwing for at least the next three weeks. McKay could conceivably get a call prior to the All-Star break as well, although the considerable versatility of the Rays staff typically allows manager Kevin Cash to work around the absences of traditional starters in fairly nimble fashion.
