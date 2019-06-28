McKay will likely make two starts before the All-Star break, and could see some at-bats as well, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nothing is official beyond McKay's scheduled start Saturday against the Rangers, but it appears the Rays are ready to take advantage of him being on the roster and use him both as a pitcher and a hitter. With his role in flux, expect the Rays to provide more updates on how they plan to deploy McKay in the coming days.