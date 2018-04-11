Rays' Brendan McKay: Dazzling on both sides of ball
McKay is 7-for-13 with a 2:7 K:BB through four games for Low-A Bowling Green. He also tossed two perfect innings with four strikeouts in his lone start for the Hot Rods.
Only one of his seven hits went for extra bases (a double), but it already looks like he is too advanced for other Midwest League players on both sides of the ball. As expected, the Rays are continuing to develop him as a two-way player, although he may eventually drop pitching in favor of being a full-time first baseman, as that seems to be Tampa Bay's preference. Unfortunately, he may not move as quickly through the minors as he would in other organizations, as the Rays are notorious for their slow-and-low approach to developing minor-league talent.
