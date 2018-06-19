McKay hasn't played in a game for High-A Charlotte since June 9 due to a mild right oblique strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Charlotte has thus far resisted placing McKay on the 7-day disabled list, perhaps hinting that the injury is nearly behind him. After shining both at the plate and on the mound for Low-A Bowling Green earlier this season, the two-way standout has seen his production take a hit since earning a promotion to the Florida State League in mid-May. McKay is hitting .200/.344/.300 across 61 plate appearances and sports a 4.63 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB in 23.1 innings.