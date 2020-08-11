Manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that McKay is dealing with shoulder irritation and is being shut down for 7-to-10 days, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

McKay missed the entirety of camp after testing positive for COVID-19 and was working on building up his workload at the alternate training site. He threw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, but he's since been shut down with shoulder irritation. It's unclear when he'll be able to return to the majors after his most recent setback.