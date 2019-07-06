McKay gave up three runs in five innings Friday against the Yankees, striking out three and walking none while allowing six hits. He did not factor into the decision.

McKay gave up a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the first inning and a two-run single to Mike Tauchmann in the fifth. He now owns a strong 2.45 ERA through his first two big-league starts, though his 15.0 percent strikeout rate is nothing close to the 35.3 percent mark he managed in the upper minors this season.