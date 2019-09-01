McKay (shoulder) struck out eight and allowed just a hit and a walk over three scoreless innings in Triple-A Durham's loss to Gwinnett on Saturday.

McKay ripped through Stripers hitters over 53 pitches, 39 of which found the strike zone. The southpaw showed no signs of the shoulder fatigue that had briefly landed him on the minor-league injured list Monday, and now having proven his health, he's slated to rejoin in the Rays in the coming days.