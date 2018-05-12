Rays' Brendan McKay: Earns promotion to High-A
McKay was promoted to High-A Charlotte on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McKay impressed in his time at Low-A Bowling Green, compiling a 1.09 ERA and 0.41 WHIP with 40 strikeouts across six starts (24.2 innings), and also had a solid .254/.484/.333 slash line in 63 at-bats. The two-way prospect was the Rays first-round pick in 2017 and has only 57 games of minor-league experience.
More News
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Continues excelling in two-way capacity•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Dazzling on both sides of ball•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Will open season at Low-A•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Impressive outing in playoff win•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Continues impressive run at Hudson Valley•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Impressive in pitching debut•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...