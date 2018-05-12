McKay was promoted to High-A Charlotte on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay impressed in his time at Low-A Bowling Green, compiling a 1.09 ERA and 0.41 WHIP with 40 strikeouts across six starts (24.2 innings), and also had a solid .254/.484/.333 slash line in 63 at-bats. The two-way prospect was the Rays first-round pick in 2017 and has only 57 games of minor-league experience.