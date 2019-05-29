Rays' Brendan McKay: Excels in first Triple-A start
McKay made his first start for Triple-A Durham in a win over Louisville on Tuesday, firing five scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits and recorded four strikeouts.
McKay's first turn with the Bulls could hardly have gone better. The talented two-way prospect fired 65 pitches overall in his first exposure to Triple-A bats, The 2017 first-round pick has encountered more success overall as a pitcher thus far in his professional career, but Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports McKay will continue to serve as a designated hitter three times per week while also taking the mound once every six days with the Bulls.
