McKay was removed for a pinch runner after being hit on his lower right leg with a pitch while serving as the designated hitter for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, but he's not expected to miss any time, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Encina emphasizes the two-way prospect was removed at manager Brady Williams' discretion and that there are "no issues anticipated". Nevertheless, McKay's status is particularly worth monitoring, considering the increasing likelihood he receives a major-league callup at some point within the next month.