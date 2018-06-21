McKay is expected to be sidelined for three weeks due to tightness in his right oblique muscle, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While McKay's injury doesn't look to be a long-term concern, the Rays are planning to proceed cautiously with the pitcher/first baseman, whom Tampa Bay selected with the No. 4 overall pick last June. The pitcher/first baseman has posted a .200/.344/.300 batting line and 4.63 ERA in five appearances at High-A Charlotte following a mid-May promotion from Low-A Bowling Green.