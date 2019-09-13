McKay (2-4) took the loss against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over 3.1 innings, striking out two and walking two as the Rays eventually fell 6-4.

After locking down the Blue Jays in an abbreviated 3.2-inning start his last time out, McKay couldn't carry it over to this contest and wound up taking his fourth loss of the year. The 23-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but his overall numbers remain lackluster, with a 5.27 ERA and 1.45 WHIP to his name across 42.2 innings.