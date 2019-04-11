McKay struck out 11 batters while giving up three earned runs in 4.2 innings in his debut start for Double-A Montgomery.

He only gave up two hits and a walk, but one of those hits was a three-run home run. The former two-way player pitched much, much better than his ERA indicates after one start. Striking out 11 batters in less than five innings is no small feat, and it is a sign that he will likely reach Triple-A sometime this summer.