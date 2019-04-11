McKay struck out 11 batters while giving up three earned runs in 4.2 innings in his debut start for Double-A Montgomery.

He only gave up two hits and a walk, but one of those hits was a three-run home run. The former two-way player pitched much, much better than his ERA indicates after one start. Striking out 11 batters in less than five innings is no small feat, and it is a sign that he will likely reach Triple-A sometime this summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...