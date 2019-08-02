Rays' Brendan McKay: Fans seven in win over Boston
McKay (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk across 5.1 innings Thursday to earn the win over the Red Sox. He struck out seven.
McKay got off to an inauspicious start by allowing three of the first four hitters to reach, including a two-run home run by Xander Bogaerts. He settled down nicely and, although he later surrendered a solo shot to Bogaerts, he left with a lead and wound up with his second big-league win. McKay was rocked for six runs in his previous outing at this level, so Thursday's effort was a positive sign for both the Rays and fantasy owners. He should get another turn next week at home against Toronto.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...