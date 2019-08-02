McKay (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk across 5.1 innings Thursday to earn the win over the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

McKay got off to an inauspicious start by allowing three of the first four hitters to reach, including a two-run home run by Xander Bogaerts. He settled down nicely and, although he later surrendered a solo shot to Bogaerts, he left with a lead and wound up with his second big-league win. McKay was rocked for six runs in his previous outing at this level, so Thursday's effort was a positive sign for both the Rays and fantasy owners. He should get another turn next week at home against Toronto.