McKay will make his first Grapefruit League start against the Phillies on Thursday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

McKay was slowed by shoulder soreness early in spring, but he was able to make his first Grapefruit League appearance out of the bullpen Friday versus the Twins. The left-hander is vying to secure a back-end rotation spot, and he should get at least three starts to make his case prior to the end of spring training.