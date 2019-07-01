McKay will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and bat eighth Monday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While McKay is expected to offer the majority of his value to the Rays as a rotation member, manager Kevin Cash looks prepared to give the two-way standout occasional opportunities in the lineup as well. The 23-year-old delivered a modest .216/.348/.356 batting line across 444 at-bats in the minors, so expectations for him at the plate should be tempered while he faces higher-caliber pitching.