Rays' Brendan McKay: Headed back to minors
The Rays optioned McKay to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
After dazzling in his first three big-league outings, McKay hit his first bump in the road in Friday's loss to the White Sox, lasting just 3.1 innings while surrendering six runs (five earned) on nine hits. One bad outing alone probably won't take McKay out of consideration for a spot in the Tampa Bay rotation, as his demotion may have come with roster flexibility in mind more than anything else. McKay could very well receive a call back to Tampa Bay once he's eligible to rejoin the big club in 10 days.
