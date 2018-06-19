McKay was placed on the minor-league disabled list with right oblique tightness Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays expect McKay to miss about three weeks. Prior to the injury, the two-way player was having mixed results for Low-A Bowling Green and High-A Charlotte. In 35 games at the plate, he's hitting a combined .230/.428/.319, showing excellent on-base skills but not doing much damage when he actually hits the ball. As a pitcher, he has a 2.81 ERA in 48 innings, posting a stellar 12.9 K/9 and an equally excellent 1.1 BB/9.