McKay (2-3) gave up seven runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out one through two innings to take the loss against the Mariners on Monday.

Two early errors made the earned run total look more appealing, but this was a tough start as McKay allowed seven runs in only two frames. The 23-year-old has a 5.55 ERA and a 41:12 K:BB through eight starts this season. McKay will make his next start Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.