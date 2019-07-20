McKay (1-1) was hit with the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out five over 3.1 innings Friday against the White Sox.

McKay got off to a rough start in this one, giving up a run in the first inning following by three in the second and two more in the fourth prior to being lifted. The southpaw struggled mightily in his first outing since the All-Star break, though he still owns a 3.72 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 18 punchouts over 19.1 innings this season. He figures to remain in Tampa Bay's rotation moving forward.