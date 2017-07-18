McKay went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts and a walk over his first two games with Low-A Hudson Valley on Sunday and Monday.

The 21-year-old two-way prospect played first base Monday after making his pro debut as a designated hitter Sunday. McKay is also expected to put in some time on the mound before the season wraps up, as the Rays' organization looks to hone in on what position he should concentrate on this coming offseason.