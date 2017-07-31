McKay fired two scoreless innings in his pitching debut for Low-A Hudson Valley on Sunday against Staten Island, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay issued one walk and racked up four strikeouts as well over a total of 31 pitches, 21 of which he got into the strike zone. The Rays' top overall pick in June's draft, McKay slashed .222/.333/.333 with a home run and four RBI over 10 games while playing first base and designated hitter. He's slated to be exclusively deployed as a pitcher for the balance of the campaign, with a decision on what he should focus on this offseason coming at the end of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast