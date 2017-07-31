Rays' Brendan McKay: Impressive in pitching debut
McKay fired two scoreless innings in his pitching debut for Low-A Hudson Valley on Sunday against Staten Island, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McKay issued one walk and racked up four strikeouts as well over a total of 31 pitches, 21 of which he got into the strike zone. The Rays' top overall pick in June's draft, McKay slashed .222/.333/.333 with a home run and four RBI over 10 games while playing first base and designated hitter. He's slated to be exclusively deployed as a pitcher for the balance of the campaign, with a decision on what he should focus on this offseason coming at the end of the season.
