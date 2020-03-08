McKay (shoulder) fired a scoreless fourth inning in a Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Friday, his spring debut. He struck out one.

McKay made his long-awaited spring debut with success, even ringing up Josh Donaldson for his one punch-out. Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports McKay hit 94 mph on the called third strike and reported feeling good overall after the appearance, one in which he threw 10 of 16 pitches for strikes and utilized the changeup he's been working on this spring on multiple occasions.