Rays' Brendan McKay: Lands on MiLB IL
McKay was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday due to left shoulder fatigue, retroactive to Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The specifics surrounding McKay's injury are unclear at this point, though he's not expected to require a lengthy stay on the injured list. He's posted a 0.93 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with a 32:8 K:BB over 29 innings this season for Triple-A Durham.
