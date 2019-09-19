McKay gave up three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three through four innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

McKay allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in the second frame, but he limited the Dodgers to one other baserunner in his four innings of work. The 23-year-old has a 2-4 record and a 5.40 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP this season. McKay is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Yankees at Tropicana Field.