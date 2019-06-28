According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, McKay will likely make two starts before the All-Star break, and could see some at-bats as well.

Nothing is official beyond McKay's scheduled start Saturday against the Rangers, but it appears the Rays are ready to take advantage of him being on the roster and use him both as a pitcher and a hitter. With a couple items in flux for McKay, expect the Rays to provide at least a couple updates on McKay's status in the coming days.