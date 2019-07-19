Rays' Brendan McKay: Likely to start Friday
McKay is likely to be recalled to start Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As expected, McKay is on track to rejoin the rotation over the weekend after being sent down prior to the All-Star break. He owns a 1.69 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over three starts this season (16 innings).
