McKay (shoulder) threw approximately 25 pitches in a live batting practice session Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

McKay has been working through shoulder stiffness, but he was able to get in his first batting practice session of spring as planned Saturday. The southpaw threw to Michael Brosseau and Miles Mastrobuoni during the session, and McKay was very satisfied with both how his arm felt and the progress he made with his changeup, which he's been focusing on refining. "I threw a lot of really good changeups, which I'm kind of happy about," McKay said. "I've been on the search for that over the last couple of years. I've had glimpses of it, but to throw it that consistently to righties and some lefties, it's only building that confidence that you can throw it whenever you need to and it can be a dominant pitch."