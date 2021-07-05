McKay dealt with shoulder discomfort during his rehab start Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McKay has been recovering from left shoulder surgery that he underwent last August. The southpaw will be examined in the coming days following his discomfort, but the team is hopeful that the issue isn't serious. During Thursday's rehab start, the southpaw allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in two scoreless innings.
More News
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Working out at extended spring•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Mound work coming in late March•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Working as hitter while rehabbing•
-
Rays' Brendan McKay: Spring status in doubt•