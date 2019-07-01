McKay hit in the batting cages prior to Sunday's game and may take batting practice early this coming week, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

McKay is officially a two-way prospect, although as he most recently demonstrated, he's exponentially further along as a pitcher. The left-hander is 6-0 with a 1.22 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 13 games (11 starts) at the minor-league level this season, and he flummoxed the Rangers over six scoreless innings in his first major-league start Saturday. Conversely, he's slashed just .216/.348/.356 over his two-plus seasons in the minors, although he was enjoying his best professional stint at the plate (.265/.400/.551 across 49 at-bats) at Triple-A Durham prior to his promotion. McKay isn't guaranteed to see any at-bats while he's up with the Rays, however, as manager Kevin Cash wants to keep the young southpaw's pitching as top priority. "We're gonna go a lot by what he's done in the minor leagues, but also take his thoughts on what he thinks he needs to do to get ready," Cash said. "We've expressed that I don't think the at-bats are going to come as consistent for him over the next week or so, but if there's an opportunity to get him in there where we feel it fits with his workload, then we'll do that."