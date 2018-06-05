McKay is slashing just .211/.375/.263 with no home runs and seven RBI over his first 48 plate appearances with High-A Charlotte, but the two-way prospect has also generated a 2-1 record and 2.12 ERA over 17 innings.

McKay's slash line has plenty of room for improvement, even after a 2-for-3 day against Bradenton on Sunday that included four RBI and three walks. However, despite the early struggles with the bat, McKay's work on the mound has been encouraging. In addition to his aforementioned ERA, the 22-year-old also boasts a .155 BAA and minuscule 0.59 WHIP, with the latter figure right within the range that he's impressively made the norm over his two prior minor-league stops.