McKay (shoulder) said Tuesday that he expects to resume throwing off a mound by the end of March, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

McKay, who is recovering from August surgery on his left shoulder, said he expects to serve as a designated hitter in the Rays' spring games by the end of the week, but the organization still primarily sees the 25-year-old as a pitcher. For that reason, McKay looks destined to begin the season on the injured list, as he'll likely need multiple weeks to fully ramp up once he's cleared for mound work. Since he still has minor-league options remaining, McKay could head to Triple-A Durham when he's deemed ready to pitch in games.