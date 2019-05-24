McKay will be promoted to Triple-A Durham to start Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The two-way player's bat wasn't ready for the Double-A level, as he hit just .167/.256/.192, but his arm was more than up for the challenge, as he recorded a 1.30 ERA in 41.2 innings of work. He struck out an excellent 39.7 percent of opposing batters while walking just 5.8 percent. With the Rays in a pennant race, don't be surprised to see McKay in Tampa before the end of the year should he keep up a similar level of performance in Durham.