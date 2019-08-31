McKay (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay has been on the minor-league IL since Monday with left shoulder fatigue. If everything goes well in his return to action Saturday, the left-hander could rejoin the big club shortly thereafter for the stretch run. Across eight big-league appearances this season, McKay owns a 5.55 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB across 35.2 innings.