Rays' Brendan McKay: Next pitching start coming Friday
McKay will stick in the Tampa Bay rotation and make his next start Friday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After McKay tossed six scoreless innings of one-hit ball in his MLB debut against the Rangers over the weekend, there was little doubt he would receive another turn through the rotation. On his non-pitching days, McKay should still be available as a designated hitter or pinch-hitting option off the bench, though he'll likely provide his greatest fantasy impact on the mound. McKay made his debut at the dish in Monday's 6-3 win over the Orioles, going 0-for-4 as the Rays' DH.
