Rays' Brendan McKay: No adverse effects after throwing
McKay (shoulder) reported feeling "really good" Saturday after throwing from 120 feet Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
McKay has been limited with shoulder stiffness recently, which led to the promising pitcher being shut down from throwing both Tuesday and Wednesday last week. However, given how well Friday's session went, McKay could throw a bullpen session Sunday and then proceed to his first live batting practice at some point in the coming week.
