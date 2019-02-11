Rays' Brendan McKay: No longer playing field
The Rays intend to use McKay exclusively as a designated hitter rather than as a first baseman on his non-pitching days throughout the 2019 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays are hopeful that removing defensive responsibilities will simplify McKay's pre-game schedule and aid his development both as a pitcher and hitter. Additionally, McKay's lack of time at first base should increase his chances of avoiding extended absences after oblique injuries forced him to the disabled list on two occasions in 2018. McKay performed much better as a pitcher in his first full professional season, logging a 2.41 ERA and 110:14 K:BB in 78.1 innings between rookie ball, Low-A Bowling Green and High-A Charlotte. Over 56 games as a hitter -- during which half of his starts came at first base -- McKay slashed a pedestrian .214/.368/.359 with six home runs and 39 RBI across 192 at-bats.
