Rays' Brendan McKay: Not starting Tuesday
McKay is no longer scheduled to start Tuesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
There's a chance McKay still serves as the primary pitcher Tuesday, as Yonny Chirinos -- who is slated to get the ball in place of the rookie -- will be on a pitch count in what will be his second appearance back from injury. In three starts since rejoining the rotation, McKay has posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 11 innings.
