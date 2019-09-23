McKay is no longer scheduled to start Tuesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There's a chance McKay still serves as the primary pitcher Tuesday, as Yonny Chirinos -- who is slated to get the ball in place of the rookie -- will be on a pitch count in what will be his second appearance back from injury. In three starts since rejoining the rotation, McKay has posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 11 innings.