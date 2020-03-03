McKay (shoulder) felt good following his bullpen session Tuesday and will pitch Friday against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

McKay is ready to move forward with his spring debut after being initially delayed by shoulder stiffness. Whether or not he still has time to be fully built up as a starter by Opening Day remains to be seen, but the Rays are creative enough that they could use him in other ways for the first week or two of the season if necessary.